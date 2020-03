A former busy Erie commercial corridor is getting a makeover.

State Representatives Pat Harkins and Bob Merski announced a $500,000 state grant to revitalize a two story building in the 400 block of West 8th Street.

Our West Bayfront will use the money to transform the building into mixed-use businesses and residences.

The West 8th Street project is one of six projects statewide that was awarded a total of $2.8 million for construction or rehabilitation of mixed-use developments.