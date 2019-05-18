54th annual Erie Zoo Parade

Despite some early rain Saturday, thousands of people gathered downtown for this years Erie Zoo Parade.

As animals made their way down State Street, so did dozens of other floats and groups. Families who lined the street said although each member was looking forward to something different it was fun a day for everyone.

“I like the llamas and the clowns I really like the clowns they were super cute and she loved the princesses, she loves princesses, so it was nice she got to see those,” said Crystal Fehlman, an Erie resident.

This year marked the 54th year for the zoo parade.

