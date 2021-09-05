55-year-old arrested for passing fraudulent checks from different businesses

Pennsylvania Police have arrested 55-year-old David Jiuliante of Erie on September 2nd.

Jiuliante is accused of entering three different banks including the Erie Bank in Millcreek, Erie Bank in Harborcreek, and Citizens Bank in Harborcreek, while passing fraudulent checks from different businesses.

The accused was apprehended and arraigned in front of District Judge Mikielski. Jiuliante was unable to post bail and was transported to the Erie County Prison.

Jiuliante is currently being held at the prison awaiting preliminary hearing.

