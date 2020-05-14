582 area code to replace 814 area code in spring 2021

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has announced that the number 582 will be the new overlay area code for the current 814 area code.

The 582 area code will be assigned to new phone numbers once the available supply of numbers in the current 814 area code is exhausted.

Also, beginning October 2020, residents are encouraged to begin voluntarily using 10-digit dialing for calls. Beginning April 2021, 10-digit dialing for all calls will be required.

Beginning May 2021, the new 582 overlay area code will be placed into service.

The 814 area code was established in 1947 and is one of Pennsylvania’s four original area codes. The area code includes cities such as Altoona, Erie, Johnstown and State College and covers all or parts of 27 counties.