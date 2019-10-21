5K run to benefit Erie Port Authority took place today

It was a spooky race on Erie’s Bayfront today as the Port Erie Run took place.

Runners began the 5K at Liberty Park where they took on 3.1 miles along the Bayfront. The event, which was sponsored by the Erie Port Authority, showcased Erie’s new bicycle trails on the Bayfront Parkway. Runners also had the opportunity to get in the Halloween spirit wearing costumes.

“Beautiful morning, the bay couldn’t be more beautiful right now, the leaves are just starting to turn colors, For us it’s just about getting out there and supporting each other. ” said Lauren Eckendorf, a runner who took part in today’s event.

All donations raised from the race will go toward maintaining Erie’s Port Authority.