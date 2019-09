For five years now, the Erie Christian Business Leaders have held their Annual Prayer Breakfast.

The event took place this morning at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Marcus Atkinson of ServErie says the events purpose is to bring people together in unity. That also just happens to be the theme.

“This breakfast reminds us that we are all in this together and we are called upon to do the work of Jesus and be Christ like in our approach,” said Marcus Atkinson, ServErie, Executive Director.