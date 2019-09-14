5th annual “Her Power Women in Business Conference” taking place

Over 80 women attended the 5th annual “Her Power Women in Business Conference”

This year’s event is focusing on childcare providers and childcare learning development.

A series of presentations helped express the importance of supporting child care and children’s families. Attendees had the opportunity to learn necessary safety and precautions protocol in childcare. The event also taught people the necessity of fire drills, fire detectors and evacuation plans in the instance of an emergency.

“We want to make sure across the board that as families are looking to select a program that their child is in a safe environment. “said Elana Como, director of the Early Learning Resource Center.

Other sessions included child engagement and high quality interactions as well as a keynote speaker.