5th annual Memorial Butterfly Release allows the community to celebrate the life of a loved one

This weekend you can celebrate the life of a loved one. You can do it at the 5th annual Memorial Butterfly Release.

Yoselin Person was live in the studio to tell us more.

This community event is open to anyone that has experienced the loss of a loved one. This event is held by the Community Nursing Services of North East.

The goal is to bring the community together to remember and celebrate those who have passed. Those hosting this event will release hundreds of painted lady butterflies.

The reason why butterflies are the significance of this event is because butterflies symbolize transformation, life, love, renewal and re-birth.

This event is a free event happening Saturday in Gibson Park in North East. The event begins at 1 p.m.

CDC guidelines will be in place which means wearing a mask is required and guests will be asked to remain socially distanced.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to join the afternoon of remembrance.