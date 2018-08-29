Local News

Posted: Aug 29, 2018

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 10:41 AM EDT

5th Annual Office Space Giveaway begins today! Stay tuned for more!

Starting a business can be a tough task, but an annual contest is hoping to make it a little easier.

Professional Development Associates and the Renaissance Center is kicking off the 5th Annual Free Office Space Giveaway.  Just like last year, office space is available in the Renaissance Center, as well as the Parkside Commons in Meadville.

The official announcement will be made this afternoon, so watch JET 24 Action News starting at 5 for the full story!

