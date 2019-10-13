5th annual Ruck the Bay Walk takes over Presque Isle State Park

More than 200 people gathered at Presque Isle State Park for the 5th annual Ruck the Bay.

The 10k military style walk is sponsored by the Erie United Methodist Alliance. Walkers started at Beach 11 where some wore rucksacks or bags filled with donations for those in need.

Along the route, participants were able stop by Perry’s Monument to honor local military men and women that have passed. The sidewalks leading up to the monument were lined with flags, helmets boots and pictures of fallen heroes.

“A significant amount of folks that are homeless in our community have served in the U.S. Armed Forces at one time in their life,” said Kurt Crays, Executive Director of EUMA. “We believe that that’s unacceptable.”

Proceeds from the event go to the Erie United Methodist Alliance to help end homelessness for veterans.