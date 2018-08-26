Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy of ABC News

6 Children, 2 Adults Die in Early Morning Fire in Chicago.

A mother returning home from a late night work shift smelled smoke when she entered her front door. Minutes later she would learn that 6 of her children had perished in the fire and 2 other residents were in critical condition at the hospital. A Firefighter was also injured but is listed in good condition.

Officials are on scene at this hour trying to piece together the circumstances that led to the fire...but they have stated that no smoke alarms were found in the 3 story brownstone walkup anywhere. ABC World News will have a report at 6:30 following JET 24 Action News at 6 pm.