North East, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — 6 people were taken to the hospital after a rollover overnight.

Crews were called out for a reported rollover accident at the 37.5-mile marker along Interstate 90 Eastbound around 1:50 AM.

When crews arrived, they found a single vehicle on its side. 6 people were transported to a local hospital to be treated for unknown injuries and their condition is unknown at this time.

State police continue to investigate the accident.