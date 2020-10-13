6-year-old kidnapping victim found safe, mother taken into custody

Photo courtesy PSP: Anoliah Shannon

Photo courtesy PSP: Twanna Shannon

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have announced that a 6-year-old has been found safe and her mother has been taken into custody following a reported kidnapping.

According to PSP, Twanna Shannon was taken into custody by the East Cleveland Police Department around noon Tuesday.

Shannon is accused of kidnapping her daughter 6-year-old Anoliah Shannon when Anoliah and her father were shopping at Gabe’s Department Store in Erie on Oct. 10th. The child’s father has sole custody of Anoliah.

