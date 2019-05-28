6-year-old Nyon Warren’s family suing daycare where alleged hit-and-run driver worked

The family of a six-year-old boy who was struck and killed crossing Buffalo Road is suing the suspected driver and his employer.

Police believe that Nyon Warren was crossing Buffalo Road in early April when he was struck and killed.

The driver left the scene but police later built a case against Sebarundi Yohana, who is facing charges.

The family is suing Yohana and the owners of the First Time Learners Academy on McClelland Avenue where Yohana worked.

The suit alleges that the daycare van was traveling over the speed limit and in a reckless manner when the accident took place and, because the driver was working at the time, his employer can be held liable as well.