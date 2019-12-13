More than 600 Brown Trout moved in preparation of spring release

Hundreds of fish have a new winter home.

A tradition continued today as more than 600 Brown Trout arrived at the S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie hatchery this morning.

The fish commission brought them in to get acclimated to the bay water before being released in the spring.

“It’s a question of trying to renew the resource. This is a question of if the fish will be in here all winter we hope that they imprint on the bay water. So, once they’re stocked, even if they do go out into the lake, that they come back into the bay,” said Jack Bock, Hatchery Manager.

The hatchery was renovated over the last year. One of the upgrades includes a new water system.