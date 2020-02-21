60th Annual Home Show kicks off at Zem Zem Shrine Club

The annual Home Show is kicking off later today. This is the 60th year the Builders Association has hosted the event.

Organizers say the Home Show is great for people looking to do spring time renovations. 65 vendors will be there offering services like remodeling, home improvement and landscaping.

Action News was able to catch up with one of those vendors.

“They are a great opportunity for vendors like us to exhibit what we can do for the community. It gives the community an opportunity to come out and meet with the vendors themselves, the personalities behind the businesses and to get familiar with each of the services that they offer,” said Tony Gringrich, Dahlkemper Landscape Architects & Contractors.

Doors open at noon today, Friday, February 21st and the show runs until Sunday, February 23rd. The show will take place at the Zem Zem Shrine Club located at 2525 West 38th St, Erie, PA 16506.