61 bunnies found abandoned throughout Erie County; EARS getting them ready for adoption

The Erie Area Rabbit Society & Rescue (EARS) is working overtime after taking in 61 abandoned bunnies.

As a result, EARS finds itself in desperate need of people willing to adopt these bunnies.

The abandoned bunnies are now undergoing a health checkup at EARS’ West 38th Street location and will soon be available for adoption.

EARS is asking for donations to help with the cost of vetting the bunnies. So far, $1,825 has been raised.

Click here to donate to EARS or follow the link below to donate through Facebook.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists