Students from Mercyhurst University walked across the stage on Sunday during graduation.

The university celebrated 652 students that walked across the stage at Erie Insurance Arena to receive their diplomas.

Among those students, 548 of them received their Bachelor’s Degree, and 104 students earned their Associate’s.

One student was honored to receive the Carpe Diem Award.

“Carpe Diem Award means a lot to me. It’s about taking every opportunity and seizing the day. And I think that throughout the four years our class has really shown great examples of doing that. Especially through COVID. So I am really glad, blessed to have this award,” said Janiece Withers, Mercyhurst Graduate.

To learn more about Mercyhurst’s graduation, click here.