$664,000 raised for Erie’s 2019 United Arts Fund

The non-profit organization, Erie Arts and Culture had a very successful year in 2019 when it came to raising money for the Erie United Arts Fund.

More than $600,000 was raised for Erie’s 2019 United Arts Fund. According to the Executive Director of Erie Arts and Culture, the total of the fund drive had been in decline since the mid-2000s.

He added 2018’s total only amounted to approximately $178,000 and this prompted the leadership at Erie Arts and Culture to re-imagine how the fund drive operates. Last year, over the course of four months, 797 different donors contributed to the fun.

The money from this fund will be given to seven of Erie’s largest cultural and arts organizations.

“These funds are unrestricted which means organizations get to use them in the manor that best supports their mission, there not necessarily tied to any programs. In some cases, it helps keep the lights on, it pays the staff, it buys paper for the copy machine.” said Patrick Fisher, Executive Director of Erie Arts and Culture.

Some of the organizations receiving the money will be the Erie Philharmonic, Erie County Historical Society and the Erie Playhouse.