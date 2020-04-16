67-year-old woman faces charges after allegedly killing her daughters boyfriend

One woman faces multiple charges after allegedly killing her daughter’s boyfriend, leading to what Erie County Coroner Lyle Cook has ruled a homicide.

35-year-old Kahlil Reynolds was stabbed to death following an alleged domestic disturbance between him, his girlfriend and his girlfriends mother.

67-year-old Delores White is facing multiple charges including first degree murder and possessing instruments of a crime after she reportedly stabbed Reynolds in the chest.

According to the criminal complaint, Reynolds was allegedly fighting with White’s daughter.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny stated that there have been many questions about the amount of domestic violence cases they have seen during this pandemic.

“They haven’t increased. It’s sad that we do respond to so many day in and day out. Unfortunately, this is one that took a turn for the worst,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, Erie Police Department.

White was placed in the Erie County Prison without bond.