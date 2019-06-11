$690,000 trail improvement project is now underway

Construction is officially underway for a $690,000 project that looks to improve the trails and access to Wintergreen Gorge.

According to the Penn State Behrend, this project will not only help sustain the trails, but also provide some new additions.

Contractors have just broke ground on the first phase of the project, during this initial stage workers will be completing different tasks that will look to help improve access to the trail that begins on Cooper Road. “We are going to be covering that trail with a compacted aggregate surface. This will make it more stable and easier to use,” said Robb Frederick, Assistant Director, News and Information for Penn State Behrend

While construction is underway one Harborcreek supervisor is offering advice for those who are looking to utilize the trails.

“Penn State Behrend has provided alternate parking up on campus right off of college drive. I would encourage residents and other users of Wintergreen Gorge to use that, said Tim May, Harborcreek Township Supervisor.

Funding for the project was provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, the Erie County Planning Department and Penn State.

The hope is to have the first phase of the project completed by early September. At this time it is unknown of how long the entire project will take.