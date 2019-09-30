69th Annual Presque Isle Downs and Casino Race of Champions took place over the weekend

The 69th Annual Presque Isle Downs and Casino Race of Champions was held at the Lake Erie Speedway throughout the weekend.

Hundreds gathered to take in all the excitement the race brings to the fans. The race consists of seven divisions and six championships.

It’s the second longest running race event next to the Indy 500, which brings the staff at Lake Erie Speedway a lot of pride.

“It brings out a good amount of people that travel in, they stay at hotels, eat at restaurants, that sort of thing. Being the second longest race next to the Indy 500, if you like auto racing, you should be here,” said A.J. Moore, Operations Manager.

Drivers came from all over the country including New York, New Jersey, and North Carolina.