6th annual Veterans breakfast held in honor of Veterans Day

The smell of eggs, bacon and sausage filled the Polish Falcons Club on a cold fall morning.

More than 200 veterans gathered for the 6th annual veterans breakfast.

It’s a small act of kindness.

Jack Lee, President of Erie-Crawford Central Labor says, “Sometimes people are forgotten, groups are forgotten, we don’t really raise money here. It’s just a free breakfast for comradery and to t hank veterans because Veteran’s Day is coming up.”

Veterans were honored in a mannerly fashion.

They sat and mingled with one another while volunteers served them a hot plate of breakfast favorites.

Whether it’s a conversation with a hot cup of coffee or reminiscing on a time of service.

Warren Oliver, veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard says, “Once you sign the dotted line, you sign your life away. You sign your family off because you’re going away and sometimes, you’re not coming back. It’s an honor to serve in our country and make it better for everybody else. ”