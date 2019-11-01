1  of  2
6th Annual Veterans Breakfast to be held in honor of Veterans Day

TALLADEGA, AL – MAY 05: A giant American Flag waves above the track during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Aaron’s 499 at Talladega Superspeedway on May 5, 2013 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Organized Labor, United Way of Erie County, Highmark, and Burton Funeral Homes have announced they will be holding a free breakfast for veterans in honor of Veterans Day.

The 6th Annual Veterans Breakfast will be held on Sunday, November 3rd from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Polish Falcons Club located at 431 East 3rd Street, Erie, PA.

This breakfast is free for all veterans, spouses, and family members.

To RSVP, contact Ron Oliver at ron@unitedwayerie.org or call 814-860-1793, 814-455-4752, or 814-881-9835.

