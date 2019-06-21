6th Annual Wesleyville Community Day Starts Saturday

The event sponsored by the Wesleyville Community Foundation will take place on Saturday.

There will be plenty of activities from vendors, inflatable rides, and food truck followed by fireworks at dusk.

“People come down, they meet their neighbors and friends they haven’t seen in a long time. People come here to meet. We finish it off with a breeze band to finish it off. We’re really excited,” said Performance and Event Management CEO, Kathi Danielson.

Danielson says there will be shuttle services provided by the “E.” Parking for these services will be at the east Wabtec parking lot on water street.