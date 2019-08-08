7-year-old hosts birthday party at Community Blood Bank for fourth year, as way to thank blood donors

Instead of hosting a birthday at a park or arcade, one little man has decided to host his seventh birthday party at the Community Blood Bank.

For four years now, Austin Zurick has brought his family, cake, and decorations to the blood bank on his special day. This year hosting a Rock n’ Roll themed party, even dressing up as Elvis Presley.

When Zurick was born he was in liver failure, and received more than 35 transfusions of different products. This happened over the two months he spent in the NICU.

The energetic little man and his mother were all smiles as he was handing thank you cards to blood donors.

Zurick’s mother Lauren said coming to the blood bank for his birthday is a nice way to thank those who helped to save him.

“Our Community Blood Bank keeps our products local. When you donate here, you’re not just saving any life, or unknown life, you’re saving someone right here in our community, just like him,” said Lauren Zurick, Austin’s Mother.

If you are interested in donating and are at least 17-years-old, you can stop by the Community Blood Bank.