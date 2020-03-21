70 homeless people to spend weekend at local hotel thanks to Immediate Relief Fund

Gaming revenue put to work tonight to help Erie’s homeless. With the COVID-19 threat, more homeless are being turned away from already crowded shelters, a problem made worse by the need for social distancing.

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority is using money from the immediate relief fund to work, all with the goal to help out Erie’s homeless.

Councilman Carl Anderson and Erie City Council member Kathy Schaaf expressed concern for people out on the streets this weekend. Anderson reached out to the executive director of ECGRA, Perry Wood, who was willing to help out with the plan.

“I was able to reach out to him and lets get these funds on the ground immediately, which of course is what they’re there for and what County Council was supporting.” Anderson said.

Anderson commended Wood and ECGRA’s Executive Board for putting the plan into action allowing 70 homeless people to be sheltered through the weekend while the city and county council can come up with a long-term plan.

“This solution provides an immediate emergency relief for the inclement weather using the hotel and we’ll still be able to socially distance.” Schaaf said.

We spoke to the owner of the Avalon Hotel and they said they were planning to close their doors, but stayed open for this purpose.

“This is the tough time for everybody and it is our duty to help out as much as we can.” said Ramesh Diora, Owner of the Avalon Hotel.

A helping hand for the next couple of nights. After that, it’s a waiting game to see if more help is on the way during the crisis.