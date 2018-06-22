$70 million of approved state budget will go to school safety

Today, the State Senate passed a $32.7 billion budget bill eight days ahead of the deadline.

It now heads to the governor’s desk. One thing that stands out; $70 million going toward school safety. That includes a new $60 million fund for safety improvements.

The new fund will allow school districts to apply for grant money, for a wide range of safety measures. It’s an opportunity that most, if not all, school districts in the state are expected to take advantage of.

Chair of House Appropriations, Stan Saylor, says, “There’s a large consensus, I think, by everybody: the Governor, the House, the Senate, Republicans and Democrats alike, that we need to do something.”

In the wake of the shooting in Parkland, Florida earlier this year, Pennsylvania lawmakers have decided to take action. In conjunction with the 2018-2019 budget, a bill is being pushed to establish a $60 million school safety fund.

Saylor says, “We’ve given the school districts across the state of Pennsylvania an opportunity to use these dollars in any way that they see appropriate that deals with school safety.”

The bill lays out 22 different ways school districts can use grant money. Saylor tells us, “Some schools may want to put bulletproof glass. They may want to put interlocking doors in certain places. They may want to put metal detectors in.”

Aside from physical security measures, schools can also use the funds to hire new security officers, pay for mental health counselors, and even fund programs to help at-risk students.

Saylor adding, “there’s no one solution to fixing school safety”.

David Broderic, with the State Education Association, says, “Every school district has different school safety needs.” He also says after Parkland, they gave lawmakers nearly 1,000 suggestions for ways to improve school safety, many of which are laid out in the new fund. He adds, “We would expect most school districts, if not all, would take advantage of this opportunity.”

A new committee will be set up under the Pennsylvania Commission on crime and delinquency, which will handle grant requests.

–Matt Heckel, JET 24 Action News