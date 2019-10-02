70 Students from Reach Cyber Charter School visited TREC today

Students at a cyber based charter school stepped away from their computers to step into the world of nature.

About 70 students from the Reach Cyber Charter School went to the Tom Ridge Environmental Center today to learn more about their studies in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Those hands-on activities help the students see classroom applications in the real world and since they go to a cyber school, it helps the students get to know each other as well.

“We’re a cyber school. This is giving them a chance to have some personal interactions with other students and the staff as well,” said Andy Gribbin, Assistant Principal, Reach Cyber Charter School.

Among the activities the students worked on, they learned how to build air powered cannons that shoot ping-pong balls.