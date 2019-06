According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, 70-year-old Kenneth Callen of Butler died after the vehicle he was driving ran into an embankment.

The vehicle failing to make the curve near Marsh Drive, crossing two yards before it struck a ravine.

The crash is believed to have happened around 5pm Wednesday, but Callen’s body wasn’t found until approximately 7am.

Schell has ruled Callen’s death accidental due to blunt force trauma.

Callen was not wearing a seatbelt.