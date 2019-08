Sister Sledge was showcased last night during a concert at CelebrateErie on State Street.

The 70’s era disco band put on quite a show for a large turnout. For many, it was a blast from the past that made for a great night out.

“It’s unbelievable. I can’t say enough for the committee and to Erie for putting on an event like this. Three days of nothing but good music,” said Thomas Lee, concert attendee.

Scotty McCreery was the headliner for Sunday night’s concert.