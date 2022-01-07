74-year old woman killed in Friday afternoon accident in Washington Township

A 74-year old woman is killed in a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon.

The crash happening around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Fry Road and Route 6N, just west of Edinboro.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the driver of the car slid on the road, lost control, and was t-boned by a pickup truck.

Her husband was driving the car and he was seriously injured in the accident. He was taken to the hospital but there is no word on her condition.

Traffic along Route 6N from Fry Road to Angling Road was re-routed.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The victim’s name is expected to be released on Saturday.