74th Annual Crawford Country Fair underway

One of the oldest fairs in Pennsylvania is underway.

The 74th annual Crawford County Fair is looking to bring in thousands of people for a week full of entertainment for the community to enjoy.

It’s day three of the Crawford County Fair and there’s plenty to do from food, to fun, and even seeing some animals take part in shows.

Thousands of people are expected to head down to the 74th Annual Crawford County Fair. Its all about entertainment, competition, and meeting old friends.

“What the fair is all about is getting up here, meeting, seeing, reminiscing with old friends. You learn about the animals, the crops, what it takes to put a meal on your plate,” said Diana Perry, Crawford County Fair Treasurer.

The week long event gives people the opportunity to learn about different animals from cows, horses, goats, and chickens, and relax while eating some delicious deep friend fair food.

“We came to come see all the animals, and play games, ride rides, and get treats,” said Mariah McCurdy, attendee.

While you sit back and east some of your fair favorites, cow and 4-H owners are getting ready for shows all week long. For dairy cow owners, it’s all about preparing their cow once it comes to showtime.

“We’re very specific about how we prepare the cattle, and most of these cattle we work with 365 days a year,” said Michelle Morian, Diary Cow Owner.

Michelle Morian, a dairy cow owner from Atlantic tells me she is working hard to keep her cow up to par with grooming for this week’s dairy cow judging that will take place on Wednesday and Thursday.

“With diary cattle, we clip all their hair expect for the top line along their back, and then their belly hair we leave that as well to make them look a little deeper and fuller,” said Morian.

If you’re looking for other entertainment during this year’s fair, Toyota Concert Series will feature something for you.

On Wednesday, country singer Kane Brown will take stage at 7 p.m., followed by Newsboys on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.