$750,000 in Mission Main Street Grants awarded to three local economic revitalization projects

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) has announced $750,000 in 2019 Mission Main Street Grants to revitalize the City of Erie.

ECGRA presented $250,000 to the Erie Downtown Partnership for the “Designing a Better Downtown Experience” project. The project focuses on strengthening the appearance and appeal of downtown Erie’s core by strategically aligning and allocating programs that address placemaking, the built environment, streetscaping, safety, and business attraction.

“ECGRA’s Mission Main Street Grants have, for years, made a lasting impact on the City of Erie. Through these grants, our downtown has become more vibrant, more welcoming, and a better place to live, visit, and do business,” said Erie Mayor Joe Schember.

Our West Bayfront restore West 8th Street project was awarded $250,000. The project will accelerate a comeback of the West 8th Street Commercial Corridor in the City of Erie’s West Bayfront by implementing a simultaneous set of neighborhood interventions including property repairs, vacant lot enhancements, traffic and security improvements.

“Projects across Erie County being funded through Mission Main Street Grants further the purpose of revitalizing Erie’s main streets as an economic and community development strategy that creates jobs, promotes tourism, and impacts the region’s economy,” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

Sisters of Saint Joseph was also awarded $250,000 for their revitalizing efforts on improving gateway anchors and two significant business corridors: Erie’s historic Federal Hill area and South Parade Street.

“Once thriving commercial districts, many of the areas of focus for today’s grant recipients, have suffered from disinvestment and neglect in recent decades,” said Perry Wood, Executive Director, ECGRA. “Each area retains anchor businesses, manufacturers, and tourist destinations. They are hubs of economic activity that will continue to grow with these new Mission Main Street Grants.”

ECGRA’s Mission Main Street Grants is one of three IMPACT: Neighborhoods & Communities initiatives invested in and measured by the ECGRA board of directors with the purpose of reinvigorating neighborhoods and main corridors, boosting buy-local efforts, and combating blight.

Mission Main Street Grants were established in 2013 by the ECGRA board of directors to buttress any area recognized as a “main street” — a distinct geographic area host to small businesses, special events, historic structures, green spaces, and parks.

Mission Main Street grant guidelines, available at www.ECGRA.org, were originally written in collaboration with a volunteer committee made up of 19 municipal, nonprofit, and business leaders from across the county.

Applicants can apply for up to $250,000 over three years for an implementation project, and up to $10,000 for a one-year planning project. All projects require a 1:1 cash match.