75th Albion Fair underway

The last summer fair in Erie County is underway. The 75th Annual Albion Fair kicked off today.

Throughout the week, there will be specials to honor the 75th Albion Fair, including discounts and daily give-a-ways.

Volunteers from the community help put on this fair, which will go on until Saturday night. Fireworks will end the fair Saturday night.

Free admission is being offered to all senior citizens and veterans on Thursday.

Of course, there will be fair food and a wide variety of animals at the fair throughout the week.

“The fact that we come together, and it’s like a big family reunion. I mean, everybody comes together, families join together here, this is when they meet. It’s just a great time,” said Randy Hites, Vice President, Albion Fair.

For more information on the Albion Fair you can visit their website http://www.albionfair.com/.