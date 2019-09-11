75th Annual Albion Fair taking place through Saturday

The biggest little fair around is back in Albion. This year is the diamond anniversary of the event, as it clocks for its 75th year.

The Albion Fair boasts its fair share of tractor and truck pulls, Fair Queen and Little Miss Competitions, along with great food and entertainment.

As part of the 75th year, there are vendor specials and give-a-ways. This year marks the first year for the Youth Ice Cream Auction for kids eight to eighteen, and is just a part of the focus on agriculture.

“We’ve got our animals, our agriculture, we are just focusing on agriculture education. There’s also a lot going on in the barns,” said Randy Hites, Vice President, Albion Fair.

The fair is held near the Albion Boro Park, where the third oldest working carousel in the country calls home. There will be fireworks Saturday at 10:30 p.m.

For more information on the Albion Fair, you can visit http://www.albionfair.com/.