75th year of Crawford County Fair in jeopardy due to COVID-19 pandemic

This year marks the 75th year of the Crawford County Fair. However, the historical fair may not happen this summer because of the crucial time that we are all in.

The Crawford County Fair is known to bring thousands of people to enjoy a full week of entertainment. This year, the Erie County Fair would have a lot of special events planned.

One of those special events is the Country Night featuring Grammy Award-winning country star Brad Paisley with special guest Jordan Davis.

The President of the Crawford County Fair says many people have been working hard and hope the fair would continue.

“You’re sitting in a position now where you have to plan and you’re spending money to get advertising and things on and will that all pay off in the end? How much advertising we do, where do we draw the line? There is just all sorts of things that we have to deal with.” said George Deshner, President of the Crawford County Fair Board.