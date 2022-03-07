According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, a 79-year-old man was fatally struck by a car on West 8th Street on March 5.

Investigators believe that the pedestrian was hit by two vehicles when he was crossing the street in the 1900 block of West 8th Street.

According to police, the drivers of both vehicles stopped after the accident. Both drivers are also cooperating with investigators.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Despite the autopsy that took place on March 7., the name of the victim has yet to be released due to notification of family.