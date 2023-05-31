(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The music lineup for the ErieBank 8 Great Tuesdays summer concert series at Liberty Park has been announced.

The free summer concert series takes place on eight Tuesday nights in July and August every year at the Highmark Amphitheater. Concerts take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The band lineup for the 2023 season was announced Wednesday, with opening acts all listed as TBA:

The Groove — July 11

Turnstiles (Billy Joel Tribute) — July 18

Glitz — July 25

Jocelyn & The Sweet Compression — Aug. 1

Brown Eyed Women (Grateful Dead Tribute) — Aug. 8

Bindley Hardware Company — Aug. 15

USAF Rhythm in Blue Jazz Ensemble — Aug. 22

Erie All-Stars (Tribute to Soul) — Aug. 29

The 8 Great Tuesdays event will also feature a family fishing event sponsored by the S.O.N.S of Lake Erie on Aug. 22, starting at 4 p.m.

2023 8 Great Tuesdays vendors include:

Connie’s Ice Cream

R.B Concessions

Happy Camper Snack Shack

Spanglish Skillet

Widget Financial

Bite by the Bay

ILP Snack Shack

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Asset Protection LTD

A free shuttle service, Ride the “E,” starts at 5:30 p.m. Pick-up points include the Erie Intermodal Complex near the intersection of Holland Street and the Bayfront Parkway, as well as the Hoffman Transportation Hub near the intersection of 12th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

The website states motorcycles are no longer permitted to park within the park, and access from the water’s edge is no longer permitted.

Visit porterie.org/8greattuesdays for more information the event.