A big crowd gathered along the Bayfront for the sights and sounds of 8 Great Tuesdays.

Last nights main act on the Highmark Amphitheater Stage was Uprooted. The band formed from Rusted Root member Michael Glabicki.

Glabicki played some of Rusted Root’s songs, but added more percussion and female vocals to the tracks. The concert series continues at Liberty Park next week with Plato’s Cave Reunion.

For a complete schedule of events you can visit Erie Port Authority’s 8 Great Tuesdays website.