8 Great Tuesdays kicks off tonight in Liberty Park

After taking a year off because of the pandemic, 8 Great Tuesdays kicks off tonight.

Fontaine Glenn was live at Liberty Park with more.

8 Great Tuesdays are back in action tonight, but things may look differently this year in terms of security.

The Port Authority posted on their Facebook page, “We have strengthened our security procedures as a result of various security assessments.”

Two big restrictions to note are for motorcyclists and people wanting to attend on the water.

No motorcycles are permitted within the park, but people are encouraged to use the available parking lots. Water vessels such as boats and kayaks are no longer allowed to access the event from the water’s edge in Liberty Park.

There are also more restrictions for anyone wanting to bring in your own beverages. Water bottles must be sealed and coolers are to be 10x10x10. It will be measured when you enter by fitting into a box with those exact measurements.

It may be empty now, but starting at 6:30 p.m. tonight this amphitheater is expected to be full of people enjoying food, drinks and listening to local.

Opening up for the first 8 Great Tuesday is the I-90’s; following them is the Pop Rockets. The Pop Rockets play 70s & 80s dance music, while sprinkling in 90s favorites.

The female lead singer tells me how excited she and her bandmates are to play on such a large stage for the people of Erie.

“The fact they decided to do all local bands and local food trucks and stuff like that definitely shows that the City of Erie is willing to give back to the community,” said Rebecca Shaner, singer, The Pop Rockets.

Free “E” shuttle service begins at 5 p.m. tonight.

The bus runs from the Erie Intermodal Complex at Bayfront & Holland and the Hoffman Park & Ride at 12th and Lincoln Avenue.

8 Great Tuesdays starts at 6:30 and goes until 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays this summer. Visit porterie.org/8-great-tuesdays for more information.

