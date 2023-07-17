Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In spite of recent air quality advisories, 8 Great Tuesdays could be taking a hiatus this week.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) previously declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for all of Pennsylvania for Monday, July 17 which was upgraded to a Code Red Air Quality Action Day.

In anticipation of the 8 Great Tuesdays concert scheduled for July 18, the Erie Western PA Port Authority has determined the concert will take place as planned.

If the air quality rating increases to Code Red, the port authority encourages participants to follow the guidance of the DEP.

If air quality levels increase to Code Purple (the risk of health effects is increased for everyone) or Code Maroon (health warning of emergency conditions: everyone is more likely to be affected) then the concert will be canceled.

Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority will continue adhering to DEP guidance and monitor this situation. You can stay up-to-date with their latest news here.