8 Great Tuesdays returning this summer

8 Great Tuesdays is returning this summer.

The Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority has announced the return of ERIEBANK 8 Great Tuesdays.

“We are pleased that the Covid-19 restrictions have eased, and we can once again sponsor ERIEBANK 8 Great Tuesdays,” stated David Zimmer, President, ERIEBANK. “Bringing the community together for music at Highmark Amphitheater and sunsets over the bay will give us the feeling of normal we have all been craving.”

The Port Authority says it will continue to monitor current guidelines and may adapt the event to reflect changes in CDC, state, and county health department recommendations.

There will also be new entry and attendance policies in place.

8 Great Tuesdays will feature local vendors, a family fishing event sponsored by the S.O.N.S of Lake Erie, and concerts, which will start at 6:30 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m. each Tuesday.

The concerts are free and open to the public.

For transportation to and from the parking lots, a free shuttle service is provided by the EMTA. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. from the Erie Intermodal Complex located near the intersection of Holland Street and the Bayfront Parkway and from the Hoffman Transportation Hub located near the intersection of 12th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

The 2021 band lineup is as follows:

“The Port Authority made a conscious decision to change the normal lineup to feature four local bands as headliners and book all local opening acts to assist western Pennsylvania artists who have been unable to perform this past year,” stated Brenda Sandberg, Executive Director of the Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority.

Visit porterie.org/8-great-tuesdays/ for more.