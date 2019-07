It’s another great Tuesday along Erie’s Bayfront. You can catch a live concert this evening along the waters edge.

Take a journey down to the Highmark Amphitheater at Liberty Park for tonight’s 8 Great Tuesdays concert. The free show begins at 6:30 p.m. once again.

Tonight’s opening act is “Flight,” followed by “Separate Ways.” The headliner is described as the ultimate Journey tribute show on the east coast, recreating the mid-80’s line-up.