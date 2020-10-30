$8,000 to go to families of those whose loved ones have died in motorcycle accidents

The Fallen Riders Memorial Fund now has more money to help the families of those whose loved ones have died in motorcycle accidents.

An $8,000 check was presented this morning at the Manufacturer and Business Association. The money was from the Ralph Pontillo Memorial Ride that took place last year.

100% of it will go to families of those who have been lost to motorcycle accidents.

“Something like this keeps us going. Without donations like this, we can’t do it,” said Mark Clausen, Fallen Riders President.

The pandemic has prevented all their usual fundraising events this year, so donations like this one are crucial.