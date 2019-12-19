$800,000 winning lottery ticket sold at Pine Ave. Circle K

One lucky person is $800,000 richer after purchasing a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket from a local store.

The winning ticket was bought Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Circle K on Pine Avenue.

Circle K also gets a cut of the prize, around $5,000, for selling the winning ticket.

“I think it was a regular customer that came in here yesterday. Not sure really 100% if it was a quick pick or it was their own numbers,” said Kyle Yost, Circle K Assistant Manager.

“I think that it is awesome. If it was me, oh lord, I would help people, then I would take a vacation,” said Rose Hardin, Erie resident.

Yost says that last year his store sold a $225,000 winning ticket.