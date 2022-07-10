Dozens of people got out their lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the nice weather and enjoy some local music.

The 814 Concert Series began at Bayview Park.

“The Islers” kicked off the six-week concert series.

Each Sunday leading up to 814 Day on August 14, six local bands are showcased. The event will take place in a different park in the City of Erie.

Before the concert, the evening began with a drum circle hosted by One World Tribe – Rhythms of the World.

Organizers said this event is a great opportunity to see everyone out and about and enjoying the music.

“It’s awesome to see everybody come together, especially after two years of COVID. It’s awesome to see people out, enjoying our local music, enjoying each other, neighbors being neighbors. It’s something that we really want to facilitate and make happen this summer,” said Aaron Loncki, Marketing Strategist for the City of Erie.

