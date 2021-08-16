814 Day announces LegendErie Scavenger Hunt winners

After a weekend of music and family movie night, the organizers of 814 Day handed out their prizes for the LegendErie Scavenger Hunt on Saturday morning.

Participants explored 12 historical places in Erie from July 15th to Aug. 14th and answered questions to earn points along the way. Those who completed every location and earned at least 200 points were entered to win the grand prize. The contest ended at 8:14 a.m. on Aug. 14th (8-14).

The results:

The Frost family won the grand prize of $1,000

Tina Malanowski received the Overnight Package at Splash Lagoon Indoor Water Park Resort (a $500 value)

Jennifer Schamber received two season passes to Waldameer Park and Water World (a $250 value)

Kim Serafin received annual family season passes to the Erie Zoo and ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum (a $250 value).

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.