814 Day Music Fest & Family Movie Night schedules released

The City of Erie has released the full schedules for the 814 Day Music Fest and 814 Day Family Movie Night.

814 Day Music Fest

The 814 Day Music Fest will take place Saturday, August 14th from 3-9 p.m. The music fest will feature local musicians at five city parks.

Bayview Park

On West 2nd Street between Cherry and Walnut Streets

3-3:30 p.m. CLAIRE STUCZYNSKI 3:45-4:30 p.m. THE ACOUSTIC JUKEBOX 5-6 p.m. THE COLLECTIVE 6:30-7:30 p.m. BUTTERMILK FALLS GANG 8-9 p.m. SMILO AND THE GHOST



Food Vendor: Dobbins Dogs

Beer Vendor: Erie Ale Works

Washington Park

West 24th and Raspberry Streets

3-3:30 p.m. JESSE JAMES WESTON 3:45-4:30 p.m. RON YAROSZ POWER ORGAN TRIO 5-6 p.m. PAPER MATCHES 6:30-7:30 p.m. LIGHTS & LETTERS 8-9 p.m. MAMBO



Food Vendor: SorcERIE Food Truck

Beer Vendor: Nostrovia Brewing Co.

Perry Square

West 6th and State Streets

3-3:30 p.m. BROOKE SURGENER 3:45-4:30 p.m. CATS A BEAR 5-6 p.m. SIX YEAR STRETCH 6:30-7:30 p.m. THE DIVISION STREET MACHINE 8-9 p.m. THE BREEZE BAND



Food Vendor: Long Island Lunch Wagon

Beer Vendor: Lavery Brewing Company, John Russell Brewing Company

Griswold Park

West 14th and Peach Streets

3-3:30 p.m. ERIKA KUHN 3:45-4:30 p.m. THE BAND HAMILTON 5-6 p.m. LADDERS 6:30-7:30 p.m. MALLORY RUN 8-9 p.m. FIRST TO ELEVEN



Food Vendor: The Brewerie at Union Station

Beer Vendor: The Brewerie at Union Station

Rodger Young Park

Buffalo Road and Downing Avenue

3-3:30 p.m. DOC PROTO 3:45-4:30 p.m. BASS/DRUM/BASS 5-6 p.m. RODGER MONTGOMERY BLUES BAND 6:30-7:30 p.m. ERIC BREWER AND FRIENDS 8-9 p.m. CEE BROWN EXPERIENCE



Food Vendor: BBQ on a Roll

Beer Vendor: Various domestic beers

814 Day is presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and AHN Saint Vincent Hospital.

Official 814 Day Music Fest t-shirts by Erie Apparel are available for purchase online at www.814day.com or www.erieapparel.com.

814 Day Family Movie Night

814 Day Family Movie Night will feature two films in two different city parks at 9 p.m. on 814 Day.

Sing will be shown at McClelland Park on East 26th & McClelland Ave. at 9 p.m.

Up will be shown at Frontier Park at West 6th Street & Seminole Drive at 9 p.m.

Families are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and snacks. The event will be hosted rain or shine.

At each location, the first 300 people to arrive will be given a bag of PopLuck popcorn.

814 Day Family Movie Night is free and open to the public. More details are available online at www.814Day.com.

