814 Day receives seal of approval from city

It’s a day that comes around once every year. 814 Day has officially recieved a seal of approval from the city.

If you haven’t figured it out, it’s the area code, but for Erie residents, it’s also a day to embrace the area they love.

Those three single digit numbers are being embraced by the commuity. August 14 is the day that brings Erie lovesr together to deck out in 814 gear.

Just check out Erie Apparel. Co-Owner Peter DeMichele said the day started two years ago as a way to clear space for the stores new clothing.

“it’s continued to evolve and grow, so we’re really excited about where it’s come to today with shoulder to shoulder in the store,”

The little sales techique would eventually lead city of Erie Mayor Joe Schember issuing a proclamation for 814 Day.

“The craft in there is amazing. They’re promoting Erie in a unique way. I’m proud to be part of it,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

814 Day is not only a special day for Erie-ites, but also one for a father who brought his little man into the Erie community.

Josh Wlodarczyk brought his son Weston Miles in this world on August 14, 814 Day.

Weston was born around 4 a.m. at Magee-WOmens UPMC Hamot, and Wlodarczyk said he and his girlfriend are excited to have him finally here, on 814 Day.

“It’s crazy. It wasn’t real until he was here. I was like ‘I can’t wait to be a dad,'” said Josh Wlodarczyk.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper also made an apperaacne with the newborn.

“It’s just an extra special day, and an extra special reason to relaly celebrate this community that are our newest citizens,” said County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

“This is wonderful. The Erie store, the event at Hamto, 814, the celebreation, this is really uplifting. This is what makes the Erie region great,” said Mayor Joes Schember.

Erie Apparel gave the newborns the onesies, and a nurse at the hosptial created the caps.